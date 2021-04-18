iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iBio were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iBio by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iBio by 931.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iBio by 607.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iBio by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 234,716 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

iBio stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33. iBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

