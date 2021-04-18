Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.79

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $7.87 million and $9,127.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00278664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00717845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.41 or 1.00518216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.67 or 0.00839359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

