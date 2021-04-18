IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 666,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.04. 1,912,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.