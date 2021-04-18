Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Ideanomics stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

