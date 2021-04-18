Idena (IDNA) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $106,309.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,677,410 coins and its circulating supply is 40,176,000 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars.

