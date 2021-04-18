Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $224.03 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.40 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

