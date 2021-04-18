Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $399.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

