Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

IMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

IMTX traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 154,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immatics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 803,611 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

