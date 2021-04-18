Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Independent Bank by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.