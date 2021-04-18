INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. 4,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,253. The firm has a market cap of $345.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.21. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

