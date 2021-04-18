Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
