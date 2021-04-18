Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

