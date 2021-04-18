InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 177,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in InfuSystem by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 55.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a P/E ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

