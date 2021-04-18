InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 177,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a P/E ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.92.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
