INO COIN (INO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $275,171.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00009728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a market cap of $977.65 million and approximately $275,171.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00069046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.60 or 0.00679884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038911 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

