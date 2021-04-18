Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at $415,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.20 on Friday. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $328.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Landec by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

