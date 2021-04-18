Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $21,410.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $21,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $23,385.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $45.57 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,193,000 after buying an additional 66,929 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,906,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

