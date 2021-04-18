Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Sells 18,425 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $7.96 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $435.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Quantum by 144.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quantum by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the third quarter worth $134,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

