Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $70,642.26 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $686,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $273.07 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.02 and a one year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

