Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 28.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,531 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

