Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 986 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises 1.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

