International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 162.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

