International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

IBM stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.59. 5,289,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.