International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. AlphaValue raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 265,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,737. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

