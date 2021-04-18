Internet of People Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a total market cap of $368,283.51 and approximately $3.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00025377 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

