Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ISNPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,482. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

