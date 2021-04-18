Intuit’s (INTU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $460.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.68.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $415.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1 year low of $246.42 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

