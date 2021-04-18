Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,470,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 146,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

