Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

