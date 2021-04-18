Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 5,445 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

