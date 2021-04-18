Investors Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $126.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

