Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 601 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.