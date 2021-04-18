Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 965 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.