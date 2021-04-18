Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 19,893 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $533,804.70.

On Thursday, February 25th, Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00.

NVTA opened at $37.64 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invitae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $60,491,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

