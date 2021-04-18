Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $137.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.70 million and the highest is $150.92 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $133.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $644.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $607.40 million to $681.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $735.98 million, with estimates ranging from $567.06 million to $878.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. 1,860,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,893 shares of company stock worth $4,298,830. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

