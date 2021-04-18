Iowa State Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,715,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

