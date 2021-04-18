Iowa State Bank Buys 961 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.