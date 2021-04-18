Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. 3,820,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $92.20. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

