Iowa State Bank Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,143,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,540,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.