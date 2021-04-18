Iowa State Bank Has $788,000 Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in QCR were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

QCRH stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. 66,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.