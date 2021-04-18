Iowa State Bank Invests $1.37 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $169,078,000. Boston Partners increased its position in eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in eBay by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. 4,649,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,405. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

