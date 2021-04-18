Iowa State Bank Purchases 3,788 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.36. 1,049,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.67 and its 200-day moving average is $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $269.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

