Iowa State Bank Purchases 4,532 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,715,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,849. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

