Iowa State Bank Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,161. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.