Iowa State Bank Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

IVOO stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,336. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.14.

