Iowa State Bank Sells 955 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after buying an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. 2,229,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.