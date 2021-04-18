iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,655 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $75.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05.

