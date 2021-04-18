iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

