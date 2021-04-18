iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $310.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.93. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

