iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Stake Decreased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

JKG stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.02. 2,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.