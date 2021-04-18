iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $891,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.