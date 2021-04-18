iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,335,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

EIS stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $67.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

